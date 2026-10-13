Nitro roller coaster at Six Flags in New Jersey temporarily closed after deadly Georgia incident

The Nitro roller coaster at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson Township, New Jersey, is temporarily closed after an incident at a park in Georgia left one person dead and several others injured.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we have temporarily closed similar attractions across our parks," a Six Flags spokesperson said. "The safety of our guests and team members is our highest priority."

The spokesperson said the park doesn't have a timeline for Nitro to reopen.

Nitro, the "over-the-top coaster," goes all out in speed, height and airtime, which classifies it as a hypercoaster, according to Six Flags. The ride opened to the public in April 2001 in Jackson Township.

One of the main attractions at Six Flags Great Adventure is the Nitro roller coaster, which has no shoulder restraints and no sides on the cars. Six Flags Great Adventure via Facebook

While riding Nitro, riders can see the Philadelphia skyline for a glimpse before flying down a 215-foot drop. The roller coaster hits a top speed of 80 mph.

On Monday, a witness told CBS News Atlanta they saw a man fall out of his seat at the end of a ride at one of Six Flags Over Georgia's roller coasters.

Authorities didn't provide specific details about which roller coaster was involved in the Georgia incident, but CBS News Atlanta crews saw the Goliath ride shutdown.

"We were deeply saddened by the guest incident at one of our parks yesterday," a Six Flags spokesperson said. "Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with the guest's family, friends, and loved ones. We are also providing support to the guests and team members affected.

"The park team and local authorities responded immediately, and we cooperated fully with local authorities. Out of respect for the family's privacy, we will not be sharing additional details at this time."