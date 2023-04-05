Watch CBS News
Six Flags Great Adventure to reopen Wednesday after tornado

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- Six Flags Great Adventure is scheduled to reopen Wednesday, the park said on Twitter.

Six Flags was closed since the weekend after fast-moving storms Saturday spawned multiple tornadoes and high-speed straight-line winds that damaged homes and businesses across the region.

It's not clear if the park faced any damage after the storms.

Six Flags Great Adventure previously said it would be closed until Wednesday.

A total of nine tornadoes spawned across our region as a result of Saturday's storms, including one tornado in Jackson, where the park is located.

Three of the seven tornadoes in New Jersey happened in Monmouth County. One of the twisters occurred in Ocean County, while the two others happened in Burlington County. 

Clean-up is underway across Delaware, Pennsylvania and New Jersey due to the nine tornadoes. 

First published on April 5, 2023 / 9:33 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

