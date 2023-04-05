Six Flags Great Adventure to reopen Wednesday after tornado

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- Six Flags Great Adventure is scheduled to reopen Wednesday, the park said on Twitter.

Six Flags was closed since the weekend after fast-moving storms Saturday spawned multiple tornadoes and high-speed straight-line winds that damaged homes and businesses across the region.

It's not clear if the park faced any damage after the storms.

Hi! Six Flags Great Adventure is scheduled to open today, Wednesday, April 5th, at 10:30 AM. Ride availability is subject to change. Available rides are updated on the website and Six Flags App. — Great Adventure (@SFGrAdventure) April 5, 2023

Six Flags Great Adventure previously said it would be closed until Wednesday.

Due to the Township of Jackson Emergency Declaration, as well as for the safety of our guests and team members, Six Flags Great Adventure and Safari will be closed today, April 2. We anticipate re-opening Wednesday, April 5 for Spring Break. — Great Adventure (@SFGrAdventure) April 2, 2023

A total of nine tornadoes spawned across our region as a result of Saturday's storms, including one tornado in Jackson, where the park is located.

Three of the seven tornadoes in New Jersey happened in Monmouth County. One of the twisters occurred in Ocean County, while the two others happened in Burlington County.

Clean-up is underway across Delaware, Pennsylvania and New Jersey due to the nine tornadoes.