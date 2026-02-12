Sinkhole opens in Conshohocken at same spot as water main break

A large sinkhole has opened up in Conshohocken after a water main break was reported Wednesday night.

The hole is located at West 10th Avenue and Colwell Lane, near Sutcliffe Park.

An Aqua spokesperson told CBS News Philadelphia that officials don't know if the water main break caused the sinkhole, or vice versa.

Crews first responded to the area around 10 p.m. and are still at the scene as of Thursday morning.

Sinkhole opens in Conshohocken after water main break CBS Philadelphia

Aqua said 50 customers are currently without water, and there's no estimated timeline for when repairs will be finished.

A gas main was also affected, according to Aqua. CBS News Philadelphia has reached out to PECO and Exelon for more information.