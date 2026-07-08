Sinkhole forces playground to close in Bristol Township, Bucks County

A playground in Bristol Township, Bucks County, is temporarily closed Wednesday after a sinkhole was discovered in the park.

Bristol Township Parks and Recreation posted on Facebook that the Municipal Complex Park playground, located at 2501 Bath Rd., will remain closed to visitors while Public Works crews work on repairing the sinkhole.

The Spray Park, located directly next to the playground, is still open, according to Parks and Rec, and operating during normal hours from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Video from Chopper 3 showed yellow police tape and traffic cones blocking entrances to the playground and signs posted around the park saying it's currently closed.