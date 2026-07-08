Watch CBS News
Local News

Sinkhole forces playground to close in Bristol Township, Bucks County

By
Alexandra Simon
Digital Content Producer
Alexandra Simon is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Alex started her career at CBS21 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania before joining KARE 11 News in Minneapolis, where she covered breaking news, features and often cold weather.
Read Full Bio
Alexandra Simon

/ CBS Philadelphia

Add CBS News on Google

A playground in Bristol Township, Bucks County, is temporarily closed Wednesday after a sinkhole was discovered in the park.

Bristol Township Parks and Recreation posted on Facebook that the Municipal Complex Park playground, located at 2501 Bath Rd., will remain closed to visitors while Public Works crews work on repairing the sinkhole.

The Spray Park, located directly next to the playground, is still open, according to Parks and Rec, and operating during normal hours from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Video from Chopper 3 showed yellow police tape and traffic cones blocking entrances to the playground and signs posted around the park saying it's currently closed.

Bristol Township playground closed due to sinkhole
Bristol Township playground closed due to sinkhole CBS Philadelphia

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue