Investigation underway after Delaware County Sheriff Siddiq Kamara receives racist voicemail with threats

An investigation is underway after Delaware County Sheriff Siddiq Kamara received a racist voicemail with graphic threats.

The Delaware County Sheriff's Office released the voicemail Monday that was left on Kamara's official telephone line over the weekend. WARNING: The voicemail contains racist and graphic content.

Detectives at the Delaware County Criminal Investigation Division have launched an investigation into the voicemail.

Kamara said in a statement that he won't let the threat deter his work.

"If anything, this has strengthened my resolve and reaffirmed why our mission matters," Kamara said in a statement in part. "Every day, we are working to build a Sheriff's Office that is more professional, more accountable, more innovative, and more responsive to the people we serve. We will not be distracted. We will not be intimidated. We will continue moving this office forward with integrity, courage, and an unwavering commitment to public service."

Kamara, a Democrat, was elected the Sheriff of Delco after beating Republican Robert Adams last November. With the win, he became the youngest sheriff in the United States and the first of Liberian descent to hold the office in the county, according to the bio on his website.

Kamara is a lifelong Delaware County resident and was raised in Upper Darby.

Kamara is the cousin of Fanta Bility, the 8-year-old who was shot and killed when Sharon Hill police officers fired into a crowd at an Academy Park High School football game in 2021.

In response to the shooting, Kamara started the Fanta Bility Foundation, which advocates for police training improvements and community safety initiatives.

Before becoming sheriff, Kamara spent time with the military and other roles in law enforcement.

After graduating from Upper Darby High School, Kamara enlisted in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard, where he served for six years. Kamara earned recognition for his leadership with the Pennsylvania National Guard and earned a Bachelor's Degree from Immaculata University during that time.

Kamara served as a police officer in Yeadon Borough in Delaware County and was a special agent with the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General. He also served on the security and executive detail for then-Attorney General and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro.

"To the people of Delaware County, know this: my commitment—and the commitment of every deputy and professional staff member in this office—has never been stronger," Kamara said in a statement in part. "We took an oath to serve and protect this community, and no threat, no act of hatred, and no attempt at intimidation will ever cause us to waver from that responsibility. We will continue to uphold the rule of law, protect our community, and move this office forward. We are just getting started."