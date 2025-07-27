Philadelphia bikers spread early holiday cheer at Shriners Children's Hospital for Christmas in July Toy Run

Christmas came early for kids at Shriners Children's Hospital in Philadelphia on Sunday as dozens of bikers from a local motorcycle club visited the kids for the 29th annual Christmas in July Toy Run.

"It truly is a piece of the year that they don't forget," said Greg Passanante, an administrator at Shriners Children's Hospital

It was a memorable moment for the kids, who were given toys from members of the Philadelphia chapter of the Centurions Motorcycle Club.

"It's tough for them. It's a lot. Just to bring joy to them one day and the smiles on their faces, it means everything to us," Brian Cain, with the Philadelphia Centurions Motorcycle Club, said.

"It's really special because it's just a big community that accepts you," said Eleanora Segal, who is a patient at the hospital.

Segal said the event means the world to her and her family.

"I feel really loved and appreciated," she said.

Tara Segal, Eleanora's mom, added: "[It's] amazing. The joy is hard to contain. You just see all these kids, all these people coming out for these kids and this hospital. So special."

In addition to donating toys, the motorcycle club has also raised nearly $900,000 since the toy run started 29 years ago. The motorcycle club also says it's raised nearly $90,000 this year alone.

All of the money raised will go to the hospital. But for the bikers, bringing smiles to the kids faces was priceless.