Philadelphia Centurions Motorcycle Club spreads holiday cheer for children at Shriners Children's Hospital

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Hundreds of bikers rode in on Broad Street to spread a bit of Christmas cheer this summer for the Philadelphia Centurion's annual Toy Run for Shriners Children's Hospital.

"It makes me feel safe, loved and wanted," 14-year-old patient Yair Bonilla Serra said.

Countless patients watched as the holiday came early this year with the donation of over 500 toys.

"Well, we spend a whole year basically preparing for it," Philadelphia Centurion Motorcycle Club President Bill Ciamaichelo said. "We started last year and we'll start again tomorrow for next year."

For Bonilla Serra, the yearly event has led to a meaningful friendship with biker Brian Cain.

"I just really appreciate it for you all coming out and just helping out all the kids that are in need of help in the hospital," Bonilla Serra said.

"This is exactly why we do it," Cain said. "This is what it's all about. We've known Yair [Bonilla Serra] for six years now, and we look forward to seeing him every year. And everything we do 100% all year around goes to exactly to these smiles on these faces. It means the world to us."

The toys will help fill up the hospital's playrooms and be given to families who could use a bright spot in between treatments and surgeries.

"It's a great distraction for our patients and families," said Stephanie Byrwa, who works with Shriners Children's Hospital. "They have different orthopedic conditions. Maybe cerebral palsy, a spinal cord injury, broken bones, things like that. Today is just a nice day to be able to forget about their worries and enjoy camaraderie from a lot of different people in the community."

In addition to donating toys, the motorcycle club was also hard at work raising money for the hospital. In the 28 years they've held the event, they've raised around $800,000. This year alone, they've been able to collect $85,000.