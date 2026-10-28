How doctors in Philadelphia are helping a girl from rural Ireland live with scoliosis

A little girl from Ireland is in Philadelphia getting life-changing treatments for a spinal disorder that can sometimes be life-threatening.

It's another happy reunion for Maisie McQuaid, who has come to depend on her medical team at Shriners Children's Philadelphia.

"I've loved every second of it because they're all so genuine," she said.

The 11-year-old has scoliosis, a curvature of the spine. She comes to Philadelphia from a rural part of Ireland, where her mom says they weren't equipped to treat Maisie.

"The decision was really made for us. It was to save Maisie's life at the time," said Geraldine McQuaid, Maisie's mom.

For eight years, they've crossed the Atlantic Ocean for treatment with specialized casts that have to be refitted as Maisie grows. She said they're a little uncomfortable but have allowed her to be active and even ride horses.

"I like being able to go over jumps with my horse," Maisie said.

Dr. Joshua Pahys said Maisie's curvature has gone from a 60-degree angle to about 30 degrees.

"About a third to 50% of the time, you can actually correct the curve. In Maisie's case, we've been able to hold it at a smaller degree all the way for the last eight years in trying to prevent surgery for her," Pahys said.

Mom said she's eternally grateful to Shriners.

"They treat Maisie and always have from when she was tiny as if she was the only child in the hospital. … They were so full of hope from the minute we arrived. They were so positive and so helpful," Geraldine McQuaid said.

Maisie said she loves the international trips, especially coming to Philly from her Irish farm.

"It's a big change, but I really enjoy it because there's lots to do and lots of things to enjoy, and there's more shopping," she said.

And there's the gift of her improving back. A thankful Maisie likes to bring her doctor some Irish treats on her visits to Shriners.

The braces Maisie gets at Shriners are high-tech and custom-made. She and her mom say they coordinate their trips to Philly when she has breaks from school.