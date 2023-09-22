Officer hospitalized after shots fired in Upper Darby Township

UPPER DARBY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) - An officer was taken to the hospital after police say shots were fired in Upper Darby Township overnight.

It happened on the 100 block of Terrace Avenue, around 1 a.m. Friday.

Upper Darby police say the officer was not struck by gunfire but taken to Lankenau Medical Center for unknown injuries.

The suspect was later arrested and taken to a hospital for treatment.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unclear at this time.