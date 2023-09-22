Watch CBS News
Local News

Officer hospitalized after shots fired in Upper Darby Township

By Ben Payne, Stephanie Ballesteros

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

UPPER DARBY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) - An officer was taken to the hospital after police say shots were fired in Upper Darby Township overnight. 

It happened on the 100 block of Terrace Avenue, around 1 a.m. Friday.

Officer hospitalized after shots fired in Upper Darby Township
CBS News Philadelphia

Upper Darby police say the officer was not struck by gunfire but taken to Lankenau Medical Center for unknown injuries. 

The suspect was later arrested and taken to a hospital for treatment. 

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unclear at this time. 

First published on September 22, 2023 / 1:49 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.