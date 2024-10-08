Philadelphia ShopRite worker shot by customer outside store after argument, police say

An employee at a ShopRite in Philadelphia's Olney section was hospitalized after a customer shot him multiple times Monday night, police said.

The victim, a 23-year-old man, was organizing the shopping carts at the ShopRite supermarket on Olney Avenue and Front Street when the customer, a 30-year-old man, came out of the store and began arguing with the worker, Chief Inspector Scott Small said at the scene.

The older man then pulled out a handgun and shot the worker twice in the abdomen. The worker ran into the store while the shooter stayed at the scene. Police recovered his gun, which he legally owned and had a license to carry.

The worker was taken to Jefferson Einstein Philadelphia Hospital, placed in critical condition and underwent surgery.

Police said the suspected shooter is in custody, and two 9 mm spent shell casings were found at the scene.

Surveillance cameras inside the store and in the parking lot captured the incident, which happened only a few feet from the entrance to the store, Small said.

It wasn't clear what sparked the argument between the two.

The police Shooting Investigation Group is investigating.