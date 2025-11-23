Watch CBS News
Man dead, another injured in separate Wilmington, Delaware, shootings, police say

By
Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
A man was killed and another was injured in separate Wilmington, Delaware, shootings Sunday night, police said. 

At around 9 p.m., police said a 45-year-old man was shot and killed at East 23rd and Carter streets. 

Earlier in the day, a 21-year-old man was shot on the 2600 block of North Harrison Street at around 5:29 p.m., according to police. 

The 21-year-old man was taken to the hospital and placed in stable condition, police said. 

Both shootings are under investigation. So far, no arrests have been made.

