Man dead, another injured in separate Wilmington, Delaware, shootings, police say
A man was killed and another was injured in separate Wilmington, Delaware, shootings Sunday night, police said.
At around 9 p.m., police said a 45-year-old man was shot and killed at East 23rd and Carter streets.
Earlier in the day, a 21-year-old man was shot on the 2600 block of North Harrison Street at around 5:29 p.m., according to police.
The 21-year-old man was taken to the hospital and placed in stable condition, police said.
Both shootings are under investigation. So far, no arrests have been made.