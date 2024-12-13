Man dead after shootout in Philadelphia Shop Rite parking lot, police say

Police are searching for a shooter after a man was killed in a shootout at a Northeast Philadelphia shopping center parking lot on Thursday night.

The shooting happened in the Shoppes at Wissinoming lot at Harbison Avenue and Tulip Street.

A little after 10:30 p.m., officers arrived to find a man who had been shot multiple times and pronounced. He was pronounced dead on the scene. His identity has not been released but investigators believed he was in his late teens or early 20s.

Philadelphia police Crime Scene Unit investigators examine the scene of a shooting in the Shoppes at Wissinoming shopping center parking lot on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024. CBS News Philadelphia

Witnesses told police the victim came to the lot with another man to meet another group of men. The reason for the meetup wasn't clear, but eventually, the victim and a man in the other group began shooting at each other.

The surviving shooter, a man in his 20s, fled the scene. A gun was found at the scene and police say it belonged to that shooter, who's still on the run.

Several surveillance cameras have footage that will help with the investigation, according to police.