Shooting near Temple University leaves two victims injured: Philadelphia police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A scary scene in North Philadelphia as gunshots broke out near Temple University leaving at least two people injured. Police tell CBS3 that no Temple students were involved in the shooting, but things could have been worse due to the timing of events.

Philadelphia police officers were investigating a shooting on the 1600 block of Cecil B Moore Avenue, just blocks away from Temple University.

Police say when they arrived around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, a 22-year-old man was shot in the foot. He was transported to Temple University Hospital.

A second victim walked into the emergency room with a gunshot wound to his arm.

"This was a particularly scary incident," captain Brian Hartzell said. "Officers report there are about 100 people out on the street at the time. Also, two buildings and one vehicle were struck during this incident, at this time. Based on video surveillance, we were able to identify and apprehend an offender on location and recover a firearm."

Both victims remain in stable condition.

Police did not disclose a motive at this time