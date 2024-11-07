Man dies, another injured after shooting in Philadelphia neighborhood, police say

One man died and another man was injured after a shooting in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood Thursday morning, police said.

Police responded to a shooting near the 100 block of East Somerset Street after 11 a.m. where a 51-year-old man and a 34-year-old man were shot.

The 51-year-old had a gunshot wound to his chest and another to his right leg, police said. He was taken to a hospital and was pronounced dead at 11:27 a.m.

The 34-year-old was also taken to a hospital after being shot once in his left shoulder and is listed as stable, according to police.

No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334 or the PPD tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477). A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.