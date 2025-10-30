Shooting in West Philadelphia's Mill Creek neighborhood leaves man dead, police say

A shooting in West Philadelphia's Mill Creek neighborhood left a man dead Thursday night, police said. He appears to be in his 30s or 40s.

The shooting happened on the 4900 block of Reno Street just after 7:30 p.m., according to Philadelphia Police Department Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Investigators at the scene on the 4900 block of Reno Street found six spent shell casings, including some on the sidewalk or street, from a large caliber semiautomatic weapon or weapons. CBS News Philadelphia

Small said officers were in the area of Reno Street when they heard gunshots and received a 911 call for a report of a shooting. Officers arrived on the scene and found the man lying on the front steps of a residence, bleeding heavily and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was unresponsive and shot on the left side of his chest and both legs, Small said.

Officers rushed the man to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 8:04 p.m., Small said.

Small said the man who was shot had a handgun on him, but it's unclear if he fired it.

Investigators at the scene found six spent shell casings, including some on the sidewalk and street, from a large caliber semiautomatic weapon or weapons.

Small said police found numerous surveillance cameras on Reno Street and hope to use them to learn more about the shooting.

So far, no arrests have been made.

A motive for the shooting isn't known at the time.