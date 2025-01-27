Watch CBS News
Man killed, another injured in West Philadelphia shooting, police say

A shooting in West Philadelphia has left a man dead and another injured on Monday night, police said. 

The shooting happened on the 4100 block of Leidy Avenue just before 8:45 p.m.

According to police, a man was shot twice in the abdomen and pronounced dead at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center at 9:09 p.m. The second man was shot in the lower back and abdomen and placed in stable condition at Penn Presbyterian. 

Police said a weapon was recovered but so far no arrests have been made.

