19-year-old killed in drive-by shooting while riding electric scooter in Northeast Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 19-year-old man was killed in a drive-by shooting while riding an electric scooter in Philadelphia's Tacony neighborhood Wednesday night, police said.

Police responded to the 4600 block of Levick Street around 10:19 p.m. on reports of a shooting and said a 19-year-old was shot multiple times throughout his body. Police said he was shot at least twice in the head and chest.

The 19-year-old was taken to Temple University Hospital by police and was later pronounced dead around 10:41 p.m. Police identified the man as Hashim Gardner.

Two guns were recovered from the scene and the shooting is under investigation by the Homicide Detective Division.

Investigators believe Gardner was targeted and may have lived just a few blocks from where he was killed.