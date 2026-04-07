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Shooting in Philadelphia's West Oak Lane neighborhood leaves 13-year-old dead, 14-year-old injured, police say

By
Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
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A shooting in Philadelphia's West Oak Lane neighborhood has left a 13-year-old boy dead and a 14-year-old boy injured Tuesday night, police said.

The shooting happened on the 7100 block of North 19th Street at around 8:45 p.m., according to police.

Police said the 13-year-old was taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 9:18 p.m. The 14-year-old boy was taken to the same hospital, but his condition isn't known.

The shooting is under investigation.

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