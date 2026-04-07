Shooting in Philadelphia's West Oak Lane neighborhood leaves 13-year-old dead, 14-year-old injured, police say

A shooting in Philadelphia's West Oak Lane neighborhood has left a 13-year-old boy dead and a 14-year-old boy injured Tuesday night, police said.

The shooting happened on the 7100 block of North 19th Street at around 8:45 p.m., according to police.

Police said the 13-year-old was taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 9:18 p.m. The 14-year-old boy was taken to the same hospital, but his condition isn't known.

The shooting is under investigation.