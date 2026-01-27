Shooting in North Philadelphia leaves 2 teenagers injured, police say

A shooting in North Philadelphia has left two teenage boys injured Tuesday night, police said.

Philadelphia Police Department Chief Inspector Scott Small said the shooting happened at the intersection of 24th Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue at around 7 p.m. and that the shooter is on the run.

Small said a 14-year-old boy was shot in the foot, and a 15-year-old boy was struck in his abdomen.

Police found the teens about a block away from the site of the shooting at one of their homes, according to Small. They were both taken to the hospital by police and placed in stable condition.

Small said the shooting was caught on a camera at the intersection of 24th Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue. The shooter appeared to fire two shots at the teens and then fled. Police believe the shooting might have stemmed from an argument or altercation.

Small described the shooter as a male who was wearing dark clothing and black and white shoes. He was last seen heading northbound on 24th Street.

Small said investigators found one spent shell casing from a semiautomatic weapon at the scene and that the snowy conditions have made it difficult to find the other shell casing.

The shooting is under investigation.