Man, woman wounded in North Philadelphia shooting, police say

A man and a woman were wounded in a North Philadelphia shooting that spanned multiple blocks Monday, police said.

Philadelphia Police Department Captain Timothy Stephan said officers responded to the area of Hope and Somerset streets at around 5 p.m. for the report of a woman shot.

Stephan said officers didn't find a woman shot in the area, but they saw a black Toyota pickup truck shot multiple times with the windows shattered and multiple fired cartridge casings.

At the scene, Stephan said police received a call about a 40-year-old woman walking into Temple University Hospital's Episcopal Campus with a gunshot wound to her hand from the shooting. She was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle and placed in stable condition.

Stephan said the investigation into the shooting led officers to 2nd Street and Lehigh Avenue, a few blocks away, where police found more fired cartridge casings.

While police were at that scene, a 44-year-old man arrived at Temple University Hospital in a private vehicle with gunshot wounds to his chest and shoulder. Stephan said he was placed in stable condition as well.

Stephan said the 44-year-old man was driven to the hospital in a gray Jeep Wrangler that had multiple bullet holes and a shattered back windshield.

Stephan said investigators are searching for another suspect who was driving a gray or silver Acura SUV in connection with the shooting. He added police have the license plate of the car, and they're working to identity them.

It's unclear what led to the shooting, and it remains under investigation.