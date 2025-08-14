Shooting in Center City Philadelphia leaves 22-year-old man injured, police say

A 22-year-old man was shot in Center City on Thursday night, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

The shooting happened in a busy area of the city at 13th and Locust streets near Broad Street just before 10 p.m., according to Small. The intersection is near several hotels, bars and restaurants.

Philadelphia police at 13th and Locust streets investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital. CBS News Philadelphia

Small said the 22-year-old man was shot in the arm and taken to Jefferson Hospital, where he was placed in stable condition.

The man told police that he was minding his own business at 13th and Locust streets when a male shot him, Small said. Police found two shell casings from a semi-automatic weapon at the scene.

Small said the 22-year-old described the shooter as a male who was wearing a white or light colored shirt with dark pants. The suspect was last seen heading northbound on 13th Street from Locust, according to Small.

Small said police cameras recorded part of the shooting, and investigators hope to use other private cameras in the area as well.

So far, no arrests have been made.