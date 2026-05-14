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Shooting in South Philadelphia leaves 2 men injured, police say

By
Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
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Tom Ignudo

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A shooting in South Philadelphia left two men injured Thursday afternoon, police said.

The shooting happened in the area of 23rd and Mifflin streets at around 1:30 p.m., according to police.

Police said a 29-year-old man was shot in the wrist and placed in stable condition at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.

Another man suffered a graze wound to the leg and was treated at the scene by a medic, police said.

So far, no arrests have been made, and no weapons have been recovered.

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