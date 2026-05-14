Shooting in South Philadelphia leaves 2 men injured, police say
A shooting in South Philadelphia left two men injured Thursday afternoon, police said.
The shooting happened in the area of 23rd and Mifflin streets at around 1:30 p.m., according to police.
Police said a 29-year-old man was shot in the wrist and placed in stable condition at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.
Another man suffered a graze wound to the leg and was treated at the scene by a medic, police said.
So far, no arrests have been made, and no weapons have been recovered.