Philadelphia man charged with murder in shooting in Lower Providence Township, Pennsylvania

A Philadelphia man was charged with first-degree murder in a shooting that left a 47-year-old man dead in Lower Providence Township, Pennsylvania, Montgomery County officials said on Sunday.

Jordan Antrim, 32, was charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, third-degree murder, robbery and other offenses after allegedly shooting and killing 47-year-old Paul David Ley-Harris of Lower Providence Township on Saturday, according to officials.

In a news release, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Lower Providence Township Police Chief Michael Jackson said the shooting and robbery happened just before 5 p.m. near Ridge Pike and Crosskeys Road in Lower Providence Township.

Officials said an eyewitness to the shooting called 911 and said he saw Ley-Harris allegedly get shot four times by Antrim. The first officer on the scene began CPR on Ley-Harris. He was taken to Einstein Hospital and pronounced dead, according to officials.

After the shooting, the person who witnessed the shooting told police Antrim went through Ley-Harris' pockets when he was on the ground.

Antrim was arrested a few blocks from the shooting scene, according to officials. Police recovered a Glock handgun during Antrim's arrest. Officials said the gun was registered to him, but he didn't have a permit to carry the weapon.

Before the shooting, officials said that Antrim and Ley-Harris were both riding a SEPTA bus before exiting at a stop near the shooting scene.

According to surveillance video from the bus, Antrim and Ley-Harris were seated directly across from each other on the SEPTA bus. While he was on the bus, Ley-Harris could be seen going through his wallet in plain sight of Antrim, officials said. After he was shot and killed, Ley-Harris didn't have his wallet on him, according to officials.

An autopsy on Sunday determined Ley-Harris' manner of death was a homicide due to multiple gunshot wounds.

Officials said there won't be any bail available for Antrim due to the first-degree murder charge. He was taken to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 29, 2025.