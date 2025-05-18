Watch CBS News
Crime

Philadelphia man charged with murder in shooting in Lower Providence Township, Pennsylvania

By
Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
Read Full Bio
Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

A Philadelphia man was charged with first-degree murder in a shooting that left a 47-year-old man dead in Lower Providence Township, Pennsylvania, Montgomery County officials said on Sunday. 

Jordan Antrim, 32, was charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, third-degree murder, robbery and other offenses after allegedly shooting and killing 47-year-old Paul David Ley-Harris of Lower Providence Township on Saturday, according to officials. 

In a news release, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Lower Providence Township Police Chief Michael Jackson said the shooting and robbery happened just before 5 p.m. near Ridge Pike and Crosskeys Road in Lower Providence Township. 

Officials said an eyewitness to the shooting called 911 and said he saw Ley-Harris allegedly get shot four times by Antrim. The first officer on the scene began CPR on Ley-Harris. He was taken to Einstein Hospital and pronounced dead, according to officials.

After the shooting, the person who witnessed the shooting told police Antrim went through Ley-Harris' pockets when he was on the ground. 

Antrim was arrested a few blocks from the shooting scene, according to officials. Police recovered a Glock handgun during Antrim's arrest. Officials said the gun was registered to him, but he didn't have a permit to carry the weapon.

Before the shooting, officials said that Antrim and Ley-Harris were both riding a SEPTA bus before exiting at a stop near the shooting scene. 

According to surveillance video from the bus, Antrim and Ley-Harris were seated directly across from each other on the SEPTA bus. While he was on the bus, Ley-Harris could be seen going through his wallet in plain sight of Antrim, officials said. After he was shot and killed, Ley-Harris didn't have his wallet on him, according to officials.

An autopsy on Sunday determined Ley-Harris' manner of death was a homicide due to multiple gunshot wounds.

Officials said there won't be any bail available for Antrim due to the first-degree murder charge. He was taken to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 29, 2025.

Tom Ignudo

Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.