Two adults and an unborn child were killed in a shooting in Chester, Pennsylvania, Friday night, Mayor Stefan Roots said.

The shooting happened in the area of 7th Street and Highland Avenue around 7:45 p.m.

Roots said in a statement that he's "heartbroken" over the shooting.

Two adults and an unborn child were killed in a shooting in Chester, Pennsylvania, Friday night, Mayor Stefan Roots said. CBS News Philadelphia

"On this Thanksgiving weekend when families gather and celebrate, our community is mourning the senseless loss of two adults and an unborn child to gun violence," Roots said in a statement. "I am heartbroken. We have made incredible progress in reducing gun violence, but days like today show that there is still much work to be done."

It's unclear what led to the shooting or if any arrests have been made.

The shooting remains under investigation, Roots said.