Man dies after being shot multiple times in neck, chest in Northeast Philadelphia, police say

A man has died after being shot multiple times in Northeast Philadelphia on Wednesday afternoon, Philadelphia police said.

Officers responded to the area of Bustleton and Tyson avenues after 12:30 p.m. and said a 29-year-old man was shot multiple times on the left side of his neck and chest.

The man was pronounced dead at 1:01 p.m. after being taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital by police.

Police said a gun was recovered. No arrests were made and there isn't a motive at this time.