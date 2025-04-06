Man shot at North Philadelphia SEPTA station after fight; 2 people in custody, officials say

Two people were taken into custody after a man was shot inside a SEPTA station on the Broad Street Line in North Philadelphia on Sunday night, the transportation agency said.

The shooting happened at Allegheny Station on Broad and Westmoreland streets at around 9:15 p.m. following a fight, according to SEPTA.

SEPTA said the alleged shooter fired a shot at the man from inside the train as the victim was getting off at Allegheny Station. The man was taken to Temple University Hospital and placed in stable condition, according to SEPTA.

SEPTA Transit Police recovered a firearm after taking the two people into custody.

The shooting is under investigation.