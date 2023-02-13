Shooting at Pottstown Wawa, 1 person airlifted to Jefferson

POTTSTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- At least one person has been shot in the parking lot of a Montgomery County Wawa. The shooting happened outside the Wawa on East High Street, near Beech Street, in Pottstown.

The shooting happened around 8:30 a.m.

One person was airlifted to Jefferson Hospital. Their condition is unknown.

The Wawa parking lot has been shut down and is being investigated as a crime scene.



