Shooting at Pottstown Wawa, 1 person airlifted to Jefferson
POTTSTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- At least one person has been shot in the parking lot of a Montgomery County Wawa. The shooting happened outside the Wawa on East High Street, near Beech Street, in Pottstown.
The shooting happened around 8:30 a.m.
One person was airlifted to Jefferson Hospital. Their condition is unknown.
The Wawa parking lot has been shut down and is being investigated as a crime scene.
We'll update this page as more information comes into our newsroom.
