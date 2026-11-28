A man is hospitalized after a shooting near Philadelphia's Christmas Village holiday market Saturday night.

Police transported the man to Jefferson Hospital, where he is listed in extremely critical condition, authorities said.

The shooting happened near North 16th Street and John F. Kennedy Boulevard — a corner of LOVE Park steps away from where the market is set up.

The shooter is cooperating with police, and officers recovered a gun.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated.