Shooter dead after wounding 2 at office in Wyomissing, Pa.

/ CBS Philadelphia

WYOMISSING, Pa. (CBS) -- A shooter injured two people before killing himself Thursday morning outside a medical office in Berks County, police said.

The shooting happened in a parking lot of the Berks Center for Digestive Health.

The incident was described as a domestic dispute. Police say one of the victims, an employee at the center, had a relationship with the shooter. The second victim was a co-worker who tried to help. 

Both victims were taken to Reading Hospital for treatment. Information on their conditions was not immediately available.

First published on December 15, 2022 / 12:20 PM

