Person taken into custody after armed barricade incident in Doylestown, Pennsylvania; shelter in place lifted

By Jessica MacAulay

A person was taken into custody, and there is no threat to the public following a barricade incident in a Doylestown, Pennsylvania, neighborhood Sunday afternoon, police said.

The Central Bucks Regional Police Department gave residents the all clear and said they no longer have to shelter in place. 

Just before 4 p.m., the Doylestown Borough advised residents in the immediate area of Broadale Road and Old Dublin Pike to shelter in place as they responded to an armed and barricaded person.

The borough said the SWAT team and barricade negotiators were brought in to help with the investigation. 

It's still unclear what events led up to the incident.

