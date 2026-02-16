Will Sheetz open a location in Delaware County, Pennsylvania?

Sheetz, the Western Pennsylvania convenience store chain, is eyeing a location near Wawa's corporate headquarters in Delaware County.

The store would be located at Wilmington Pike and Brandywine Drive in Painter's Crossing in Chadds Ford Township, Delaware County. It would include made-to-order food and beverages, limited indoor and outdoor seating, two mobile pick-up windows (no drive-thru ordering) and six gas pumps, according to a sketch plan application on Chadds Ford Township's government website.

Sheetz would need to get zoning approval for the store. It was listed on the agenda of a planning commission meeting in Chadds Ford Township for Feb. 4. CBS News Philadelphia reached out to Sheetz and Chadds Ford for a comment, but we've yet to hear back.

The store would be the first Sheetz location in Delco, where Wawa opened its first location on MacDade Boulevard in Folsom in 1964.

The location at Painter's Crossing is about five miles from Wawa's headquarters in Chester Heights.

Last week, Sheetz opened its first location in deep Wawa territory in Limerick, Montgomery County. The two convenience store rivals have continued to expand over the years. Coincidentally, the Sheetz store opened up right across the street from a Wawa.

In 2024, Wawa began to break ground in West Virginia, where Sheetz already operates dozens of stores.

Sheetz, which is based in Altoona, Pennsylvania, operates more than 800 stores in Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and Michigan.