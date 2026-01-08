The first Sheetz in Philadelphia area to open across street from a Wawa

The rivalry between Wawa and Sheetz is heating up and coming to a head in Montgomery County.

The first-ever Sheetz is opening up in the Philadelphia area on Feb. 12, according to the company.

It'll be located in Royersford, Pennsylvania, at 454 West Ridge Pike, right across the street from a Wawa, coincidentally. We have reached out to Wawa for comment.

"As Sheetz continues its expansion into communities near its existing footprint, we remain committed to being the best neighbor we can be and delivering the convenience, quality and service Pennsylvania communities have come to expect from us for more than 70 years," said Nick Ruffner with Sheetz in a statement.

The close proximity of the two gas stations is further fueling the age-old argument over which convenience store and gas station is better.

To add to the competition, the American Customer Satisfaction Index recently came out with new convenience store rankings. According to the study, neither Sheetz nor Wawa was on top. They were tied.

In fact, ACSI's 2025 study found that Kwik Trip leads the industry with a customer satisfaction score of 84. Sheetz and Wawa weren't far behind, tied for second place with a score of 82.

If you're interested in picking a side, the new Sheetz location in Royersford is currently hiring for store team members, according to an online job posting.