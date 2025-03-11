Philadelphia high school basketball star Shayla Smith hopes to become first WNBA player to wear hijab

High school basketball star Shayla Smith hopes to become first WNBA player to wear hijab

In the world of high school girls' basketball, 17-year-old Shayla Smith is making a name for herself.

The leading point guard for Universal Audenried Charter School recently made history by setting a new city record of scoring more than 2,500 career points.

The Lonnie Young Recreation Center is where Shayla first ever picked up a basketball.

"I was 7 when I moved out here, just playing for fun, not taking it seriously," Shayla said. "I was at the park playing basketball with my brother."

Shayla shared she's always played with boys, and before she started dribbling, she was throwing a football.

Her father, John Smith, laughs now, but when his little girl was suited up at the age of 9 it wasn't so funny then.

"She was ready to quit, I was smiling in the inside and then she came home one day and said, 'Dad, I'm going to be the starting quarterback,' the smile just turned to a frown," John Smith said.

Shayla shared pictures of her young success.

"I was one of the best players on the team. I got MVP two years in a row," Shayla said.

From football to basketball, in her senior year at Universal Audenried Charter School Shayla is unstoppable.

Averaging more than 20 points a game and becoming the city's public league all-time leading scorer. This season she shattered a new record, scoring more than 2,500 career points. Her moves were inspired by the legendary Kobe Bryant.

With career highlights posted on social media, it was her WHYY interview that made her more than just a basketball star.

"I want to be the first woman in the WNBA to wear a hijab," Shayla said on WHYY.

"I feel like whatever I do I always want to be myself and stand doing what I believe in," Shayla said following her interview.

Standing beside her is her father and her family as she has committed to Penn State in the fall, but right now her mind is on winning the playoffs.

Last week, the Audenried Rockets came out on top with a final score of 72-36 against the Boiling Spring Bubblers. The Rockets are back on the court Wednesday evening in Easton.