Pa. state senator's son charged after punching security at Philadelphia mayoral inauguration: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Pennsylvania state senator's son was arrested and charged after attempting to enter The Met Philadelphia and punching security outside Mayor Cherelle Parker's inauguration ceremony Tuesday, police said.

Sharif Street Jr., son of Philadelphia Sen. Sharif Street, was charged Wednesday with simple assault, fighting and disorderly conduct after the incident. He was with former Philadelphia Mayor John Street, his grandfather, at the time.

Police said there was a barricade at the back of Parrish and Carlisle Streets Tuesday morning to stop cars and pedestrians from entering. They said two men attempted to enter The Met at the barricade and were stopped by Met security.

This image from Chopper 3 shows officers detaining Sharif Street Jr., son of state Sen. Sharif Street, after he tried to cut the line at the Met Philadelphia for Mayor Cherelle Parker's inauguration Tuesday. Chopper 3/CBS News Philadelphia

After being stopped, police said Sharif Street Jr. became combative, grabbed a security worker by the shirt, refused to cooperate with officers and resisted arrest.

Chopper 3 was at The Met getting footage of the lines outside when a group of police officers surrounded a man near the venue's Poplar Street entrances.

Police said a large crowd formed when Sharif Street Jr. attempted to walk after being stopped again when asked for identification and refusing instructions after witnesses flagged down officers.

He was then taken into a Philadelphia police van.

Pennsylvania Sen. Sharif Street's office released a statement to CBS News Philadelphia Wednesday afternoon: "On January 2, 2024, my 80-year-old father, great-grandfather, and former Mayor of Philadelphia - John Street was with his grandson, Sharif Street Jr., when a security guard began to engage in confrontation and ultimately an altercation ensued while entering the Met Inauguration. My son, Sharif Street Jr., was protecting his grandfather when the security guard initiated the altercation. I do not condone violence of any kind, but I am certain that any hired personnel need to be firmly trained when handling people of all ages looking to only enjoy an event."

A spokesperson for The Met referred CBS News Philadelphia to Philadelphia Police.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.