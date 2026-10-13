Gov. Josh Shapiro to announce major investment plan to expand the Port of Philadelphia

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro is set to announce plans to expand the Port of Philadelphia Tuesday morning.

Shapiro and PennDOT officials will be in South Philadelphia to outline plans that they say will expand PhilaPort to help the state grow as a global trade leader.

Shapiro will provide details of the plan at 11 a.m. You can watch it streaming live on CBS News Philadelphia.

Back in April, Philadelphia became a cruise port again after a 15-year hiatus. Leaders estimate that the cruise port could generate $300 million in annual economic output for Pennsylvania.

In a press release, the Shapiro administration said it sees PhilaPort as a vital economic engine for the Commonwealth and that it will create thousands of jobs statewide.