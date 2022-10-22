Watch CBS News
Shapiro on campaign trail in Philly, Mastriano in Scranton

Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidates on campaign trail in Philadelphia, Scranton
Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidates on campaign trail in Philadelphia, Scranton 00:35

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Happening Saturday in Pennsylvania, both candidates for Pennsylvania governor will be on the campaign trail.

Democratic gubernatorial nominee Josh Shapiro will be in Philadelphia.

He's hosting a meet and greet Saturday morning at Philly Cuts Barbershop in West Philly to talk to people about plans for jobs, education and public safety.

And later, Shapiro is hosting a reproductive rights rally at City Hall. That rally begins at 2 p.m.

Republican gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano is also hitting the campaign trail.

He's hosting a rally in Scranton.

It's happening at the Fiorelli Banquet and Conference Center in Peckville.

The event is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.

