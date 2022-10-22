Shapiro on campaign trail in Philly, Mastriano in Scranton

Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidates on campaign trail in Philadelphia, Scranton

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Happening Saturday in Pennsylvania, both candidates for Pennsylvania governor will be on the campaign trail.

Democratic gubernatorial nominee Josh Shapiro will be in Philadelphia.

He's hosting a meet and greet Saturday morning at Philly Cuts Barbershop in West Philly to talk to people about plans for jobs, education and public safety.

And later, Shapiro is hosting a reproductive rights rally at City Hall. That rally begins at 2 p.m.

Republican gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano is also hitting the campaign trail.

He's hosting a rally in Scranton.

It's happening at the Fiorelli Banquet and Conference Center in Peckville.

The event is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.

