Several cars catch on fire at Capital Health Medical Center

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) - Firefighters doused flames after several cars caught fire outside a hospital in Mercer County. It happened outside the Capital Health Medical Center in Hopewell Township, Monday morning. 

Officials say this started in a mulch pile and quickly spread somehow to those vehicles.

No word on what sparked the fire. 

CBS3 Staff
The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on March 6, 2023 / 9:29 AM

