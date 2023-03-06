Several cars catch on fire at Capital Health Medical Center parking lot

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) - Firefighters doused flames after several cars caught fire outside a hospital in Mercer County. It happened outside the Capital Health Medical Center in Hopewell Township, Monday morning.

Officials say this started in a mulch pile and quickly spread somehow to those vehicles.

No word on what sparked the fire.