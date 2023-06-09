SEPTA welcoming its largest cadet class in 20 years amid safety concerns

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- SEPTA Transit Police is welcoming its largest cadet class in 20 years. They are graduating at a critical time for the transit system that's been on high alert following several shootings. The department gave CBS News Philadelphia an inside look into how it works to keep passengers safe.

Like many passengers, Carmen Dunham wants to see SEPTA Transit Police ramp up their officers.

"More police. We need more transit police and we need them not in the offices. We need them out on the streets," said Durham. "Every now and then I might see one or two. After that, it's like a done deal."

You may not see them, but they can see you.

"This is our police virtual control center... This is kind of the newest unit of the SEPTA Police Department," said SEPTA Police Chief Charles Lawson. "This group can pull up five to six stations at a time."

In a small, quiet room retired officers keep a close eye on security monitors.

"If they spot something that just doesn't look right and it needs police intervention, they can radio up to the control center," said Lawson.

Some incidents happened before the police could intervene.

"Early in the wintertime, we've had a tremendous amount of activity with juveniles coming into the city center in Philadelphia engaging in fights, assaults and crimes. We've dipped dramatically since then and I credit a large part to this group. They are finding that the loitering and congregating going on we're getting out there moving the group along," said Lawson.

Most recently, a group of teens attacked a man on a SEPTA bus near 20th and Diamond Streets which ultimately lead to two people being shot. Then, two incidents involving the L where a man was shot on the 15th Street platform and a stabbing at the Alleghaney bus stop.

"Neither of those individuals were utilizing SEPTA to go somewhere. Both of those individuals we've had multiple contacts with. In fact, the victim was banned by us for multiple violations," said Lawson.

Crime is top of mind for many SEPTA passengers and many are vigilant about protecting their safety.

"Sometimes it's a little dangerous," said SEPTA passenger Fancy Love.

"Do we want it to happen? No. It's going to happen," said SEPTA passenger Clifford Stevenson.

"I'm a senior. I come out early do what I need to do and then I go back home. It's so much going on with these young people. It's crazy out here I am protecting myself," said Dunham.

SEPTA is encouraging riders to download their mobile app that alerts dispatchers when something is wrong.

Lawson says the technology wasn't readily available when he started in law enforcement almost 30 years ago. And neither were firearms, which is now his biggest concern that's also out of his control.

"Seemingly everyone has access to a gun and individuals are being less civil with each other. Quick to anger and when they have a gun they are using it," said Lawson.

With the largest cadet class onboarding, the chief hopes this becomes a trend and part of his legacy.

"Before I leave I want to turn this organization into a place to where cops love being cops again and they love coming to work protecting their communities," said Lawson. "If I do that then I would have done my job."