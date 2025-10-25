SEPTA video shows bystander helping woman who fell onto tracks along Market-Frankford line

Surveillance video released by SEPTA shows a woman falling onto the tracks at Girard Station along SEPTA's Market-Frankford Line Friday morning.

The incident happened around 8:45 a.m. on the westbound side of the L at Girard Station in North Philadelphia, a SEPTA spokesperson said.

The video shows the woman walking along the platform before falling onto the tracks. She appears to try to pull herself back up but struggles to climb onto the platform.

A bystander is then seen walking over to the woman and helps her out of the tracks.

In a statement, SEPTA praised the actions of the bystander.

"We are grateful for the quick thinking and actions of the customer who assisted the woman who fell into the tracks. SEPTA would like to remind riders to always keep safety top of mind and to stay behind the yellow line until the train has pulled into the station and come to a complete stop."

There are no reports yet on what caused the woman to fall or if she sustained any injuries.