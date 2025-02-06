Watch CBS News
Local News

SEPTA train fire forces about 350 passengers to evacuate at Crum Lynne Station; service suspended

By Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

350 passengers evacuated after fire on SEPTA train in Delaware County, Pennsylvania
350 passengers evacuated after fire on SEPTA train in Delaware County, Pennsylvania 00:36

About 350 passengers were evacuated after a SEPTA train caught on fire at Crum Lynne Station in Ridley Park on Thursday night, officials said. 

The fire started under the train at about 6 p.m. at the station located at 350 West Ridley Avenue in Delaware County, according to SEPTA.

Service is currently suspended on SEPTA's Wilmington/Newark line until further notice, and Amtrak service is experiencing delays between Wilmington and Philadelphia due to the blaze. 

No injuries have been reported, and SEPTA said all passengers were safely evacuated. 

SEPTA said that shuttle buses will be provided to the passengers. 

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

Tom Ignudo

Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.