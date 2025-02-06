SEPTA train fire forces about 350 passengers to evacuate at Crum Lynne Station; service suspended

350 passengers evacuated after fire on SEPTA train in Delaware County, Pennsylvania

350 passengers evacuated after fire on SEPTA train in Delaware County, Pennsylvania

350 passengers evacuated after fire on SEPTA train in Delaware County, Pennsylvania

About 350 passengers were evacuated after a SEPTA train caught on fire at Crum Lynne Station in Ridley Park on Thursday night, officials said.

The fire started under the train at about 6 p.m. at the station located at 350 West Ridley Avenue in Delaware County, according to SEPTA.

Service is currently suspended on SEPTA's Wilmington/Newark line until further notice, and Amtrak service is experiencing delays between Wilmington and Philadelphia due to the blaze.

No injuries have been reported, and SEPTA said all passengers were safely evacuated.

SEPTA said that shuttle buses will be provided to the passengers.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.