SEPTA holds town hall with hopes of improving regional bus access

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) -- SEPTA wants to make some changes to routes and schedules and is giving riders a chance to sound off on those plans.

SEPTA is calling it the "bus revolution," and organizers say they're looking at every route and every idea for more effective transit.

SEPTA held a listening session Saturday in Upper Darby, Delaware County, to get feedback.

Chaplain Justin Cohen wants to see an improved route that connects the 69th Street Transportation Center to the VA hospital for disabled vets.

SEPTA is holding open house events for the next month.

A final plan is expected early next year.