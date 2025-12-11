SEPTA reaches deal with another workers' union to avert strike for the second time this week

SEPTA has reached a deal with another one of its workers' unions to avert a strike.

The Philadelphia-based transit agency and SMART Local 1594, which represents more than 300 bus, train and trolley operators in Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties, reached a tentative deal Thursday after the union authorized a strike last month.

Earlier this week, SEPTA reached a tentative labor agreement with Transport Workers Union Local 234, which is the transit agency's largest workers' union.

A SEPTA spokesperson said the deal for SMART Local 1594 is the same deal it reached with TWU Local 234. Both contracts still need to be ratified.

TWU Local 234 and SEPTA reached a tentative two-year contract Monday that includes a 3.5% wage increase each year and increases in pension benefits, night differential pay and health benefits for new employees. New employees would have their vision and dental benefits start after 90 days instead of after 15 months of employment under the agreement.

TWU Local 234 President Will Vera said in a statement that the agreement will make "a SEPTA job attractive again."

"I am very pleased that we were able to settle without a strike," Vera said. "Our members had worked without a contract for the past month. Patience was growing thin and management seemed unhurried."

Last weekend, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro's office also got involved with the negotiations of TWU Local 234's contract, which led to them making significant progress.