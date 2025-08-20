SEPTA service cuts to affect 52,000 School District of Philadelphia students, prompting panic among parents

For thousands of Philadelphia students who rely on SEPTA, cuts bring uncertainty as near year begins

The first day of school in the School District of Philadelphia is ticking closer, and tens of thousands of Philadelphia students who depend on SEPTA don't have a clear idea how long it will take them to get to class this year.

At Flynn O'Hara Uniforms in Frankford, families were busy buying school clothes Wednesday, but many parents said they're far more worried about transportation. SEPTA service cuts and fare hikes are leaving them uncertain about whether their children will get to school on time, and how the changes will affect their budgets.

More than 52,000 children in the School District of Philadelphia rely on SEPTA every day, according to Superintendent Tony Watlington. He acknowledged the concerns and said the district is working with families to find alternatives.

Jodiann Salmon, who lives in Mount Airy, said her 15-year-old son normally takes the 51 bus to school at Hill Freedman World Academy. With service reductions, she worries he'll be late.

"Thank goodness his school is close, but it's not that close," she said. "He still has a distance from home (to get to school)."

Salmon's 12-year-old has already suggested buying a scooter or mountain bike.

"More money out of my pocket," she said.

For other families, the cuts add to existing hardships. Danielle Townsell, an Olney parent whose 14-year-old son has special learning needs, said longer trips could be exhausting.

"If it's taking longer to get home, you're going to be tired. You're already in school or at work — by the time you get home, you're tired," Townsell said.

Ava Perez, a rising high school senior who lives in Rhawnhurst, said she already spends about an hour and a half commuting each way on SEPTA to her school. She worries delays will make it even harder to get to her after-school job at a pizzeria.

"My hours are definitely getting cut," she said. "It sucks, but I mean, school is my first priority."

Her mother, Ivyanna Perez, is frustrated by what she calls a "double whammy."

"We're doing cuts and increases," she said, referring to the fare hikes. "It's not like they did it little by little."

Watlington said the district is working with parents to develop contingency plans, including carpools and the "flat rate" program, which offers families a $300 stipend per household to arrange transportation. He also pledged the district would support students affected by late arrivals.

"When children are late through no fault of their own, we will accept that note or verification from a parent or guardian," he said. "We're going to wrap our arms around our young people and do our very best to make sure we support them."

Still, Salmon said, the changes will hit families hard.

"Not being able to get your kids to school — and then also putting yourself in danger of losing your job … How do you get to work? How do you make sure they are safe?" she said. "It just breaks my heart. We gotta do better."