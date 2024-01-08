SEPTA Regional Rail schedule changes now in effect

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- New changes to SEPTA Regional Rail timetables are now in effect, and could impact how and when riders catch their next train.

The schedule changes went into effect on Sunday, Jan. 7, and according to SEPTA, will help maintain Regional Rail service at 77% of pre-COVID levels. Currently, the transit agency says ridership is about 58% of where it was before the pandemic.

Below are some of the key changes to Regional Rail service. Click here for the full list of SEPTA schedule adjustments.

Airport Line

Weekday Outbound: All trains to Fox Chase will depart Temple and Wayne Junction stations one minute earlier.

Chestnut Hill East

Weekday Inbound: Three trains from Chestnut Hill to Suburban Station restored, departing Chestnut Hill at 9:57 a.m., 11:57 a.m. and 2:02 p.m.

Weekday: Six midday trains restored to provide hourly service.

Chestnut Hill West

Weekday adjustments to several trains.

Cynwyd

No changes.

Fox Chase

Weekday Outbound: All outboud trains will depart Temple University through Ryers Station one minute earlier.

Glenside combined

Weekday: Select train changes with earlier and later departure times, trains renumbered and destination changes.

Weekend: All trains Lansdale/Doylestown will operate later between Fern Rock and all staitons to Lansdale/Doylestown.

Lansdale/Doylestown

Weekday: Extended late evening Link Belt service. Earlier and later train times and adjusted service patterns.

Weekend: Earlier inbound weekend train times Later outbound weekend train times.

Manayunk/Norristown

Weekday: Adjusted service patterns and later train departure times.

Weekend: Inbound Later inbound departure times.

Media/Wawa

Weekday: Changes to select trains; earlier departure to p.m. train.

Paoli/Thorndale

Weekday: Inbound p.m. Bryn Mawr train departing later with adjusted through service.

Weekday: Outbound a.m. train will operate earlier.

Trenton

Weekday: Select trains renumbered with destination changes p.m. train departing earlier.

Warminster

Major changes due to startup of Willow Grove Station construction reducing capacity and limiting train operation. Trains rescheduled and reduced rush hour trains.

West Trenton

Select earlier and later departure times, additional service to Penn Medicine station.

Wilmington

Weekday: Significant changes to outbound trains to accommodate AMTRAK state of good repair bridge work in the Chester area. All Amtrak and SEPTA outbound trains are merged to Track 3 between Eddystone and Marcus Hook stations.

And if your commute takes you on the turnpike instead of the train, there are changes to be aware of there, too.

On Sunday, toll price increases went into effect on the Pennsylvania Turnpike, as did tolls for the eight bridges that cross the Delaware River.

The most common toll for passenger vehicles traveling on the turnpike has increased to $1.90 from $1.80 for E-ZPass holders, and from $4.40 to $4.70 for Toll By Plate drivers.

For Class 1 personal vehicles crossing the bridges with an E-ZPass, the toll has increased to $1.50, up from $1.25. The cash/Toll by Plate cost remains unchanged at $3.