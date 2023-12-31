Pennsylvania Turnpike toll increase goes into effect in 2024

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Commute on the Pennsylvania Turnpike? Be prepared to pay a little more at the tolls.

Back in July 2023, the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission approved a 5% toll increase for 2024 for all E-ZPass and Toll By Plate customers. The new rates will go into effect on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024 at 12:01 a.m.

According to the PTC, the most common toll for passenger vehicles will increase from $1.80 to $1.90 for E-ZPass holders, and from $4.40 to $4.70 for Toll By Plate drivers.

The most common toll for a Class-5 tractor trailer will bump up to $15.20 from $14.40 for E-ZPass users. Those without an E-ZPass will need to pay $30.90, up from $24.90.

"As in previous years, the PTC is obligated to raise rates annually as part of its legislative mandate to provide PennDOT supplemental funding for transit systems around the state as outlined by Act 44 of 2007," PA Turnpike CEO Mark Compton said in July. "While these payments were once $450 million a year, they have been reduced to $50 million annually. However, our organization had to borrow to make those payments, which total nearly $8 billion."

Hitting the road? Click here to use the current online Toll Calculator and see how much you'll need to pay on your next trip down the turnpike.