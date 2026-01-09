SEPTA to resume all Regional Rail morning express service Monday

Some more relief is on the way for Regional Rail commuters. SEPTA says all morning express service will resume Monday as the transit agency puts more Silverliner IV railcars back on the tracks following Federal Railroad Administration-mandated inspections.

Since Oct. 1, 2025, 24 morning express Regional Rail trips were converted to local service because of federally-mandated inspections on SEPTA's 233 Silverliner IV railcars. The converted trips included six of the Regional Rail's busiest lines: Paoli/Thorndale, Media/Wawa, Lansdale/Doylestown, Manayunk/Norristown, Wilmington/Newark and West Trenton.

The return of the morning express service means that some Regional Rail trains will bypass stations that they have been stopping at since October. SEPTA urges commuters to double-check the schedule before heading out Monday morning.

"This is a major step toward restoring normal service on Regional Rail," SEPTA General Manager Scott Sauer said in a press release.

Sauer added that the move will help with reducing crowding and delays, and pass-ups on local train service.

Regional Rail service was impacted when the FRA ordered SEPTA to inspect its railcars following five fires on the model last year.

SEPTA finished inspecting its Silverliner IV fleet on Nov. 14 and was about to return evening express service 10 days later.

Sauer said Friday that SEPTA is continuing to finish repairs on its Silverline IV fleet. He said the transit agency has completed repairs on 180 of the 223 railcars. He added that the railcars that have been returned to service have been "performing extremely well."