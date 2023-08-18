SEPTA's historic trolleys returning to Girard Avenue after restoration
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- SEPTA's historic trolleys are making a return to city streets soon.
You can expect to see the iconic green- and cream-colored trolleys back in action on Girard Avenue starting Sept. 10.
Earlier this year, CBS News Philadelphia's Ross DiMattei toured the SEPTA garage in Kingsessing where the trolleys were being worked on.
The frames on the trolleys date back to 1947. The cars were being revamped at a cost of about $250,000 per car.
The cars are upgraded with modern amenities including new floors, windows, wheelchair lifts and HVAC units.
"It's like a resto-mod in the car world. It looks exactly like it did in 1947, but you have the comforts and safety features of today," Brian Aaron, SEPTA's director of rail maintenance, said.
