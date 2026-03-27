SEPTA to replace train service with buses on part of Norristown High Speed Line as part of rehab project

SEPTA riders in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, will see some changes on the Norristown High Speed Line — now known as the M line — beginning this weekend as it undergoes a major rehab project.

Starting Sunday, bus service will replace trains between Bridgeport Station and Norristown Transit Center until May 9 to allow for major structural repairs to the Bridgeport viaduct.

The span over the Schuylkill River was first built in 1911 and hasn't had a major rehabilitation project since 1985.

The bridge will undergo structural steel repairs, SEPTA general manager Scott Sauer said Friday.

"We're going to look at this bridge all up and down to make sure every piece, every member of this bridge is safe and will last, and anything that is targeted for a replacement will get replaced."

Crews on the $55 million project will also replace the concrete deck and the maintenance catwalk and perform other repairs.

The viaduct will also get a fresh coat of paint.

The entire project is expected to take a year.