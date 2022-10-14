SEPTA increasing Broad Street Line service for busy Philly sports weekend
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A lot of residents in the Philadelphia region will be heading to the sports complex in South Philadelphia this weekend. SEPTA is offering extra service for the increase in riders.
They will have extra trains leaving Fern Rock Station to NRG Station for the Phillies on Friday. There will also be more trains leaving the station on Saturday for the Phillies and Flyers.
Then, on Sunday for the Eagles, trails will leave Fern Rock Station to NRG Station every 10 minutes beginning at 6:05 p.m.
Rides home from the Eagles game begins at 10:30 p.m.
