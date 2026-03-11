Underground fire causes SEPTA to suspend El service from 30th Street to Spring Garden stations

Service on SEPTA's Market-Frankford Line is suspended between 30th Street and Spring Garden stations due to an underground transformer fire, a spokesperson for the Philadelphia-based transit authority said Wednesday.

Chopper 3 was over Center City at Suburban Station, where a large first responder response was spotted.

SEPTA says shuttle buses are operating at 30th Street and Spring Garden stations, and delays up to 30 minutes are possible because of power issues. Passengers can also take the Route 21 bus on Walnut Street or the T lines as alternatives.

On social media, SEPTA says the B line (Broad Street Line) is bypassing the City Hall station.

This is a developing story and will be updated.