Underground fire causes SEPTA to suspend El service from 30th Street to Spring Garden stations

By
Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

Service on SEPTA's Market-Frankford Line is suspended between 30th Street and Spring Garden stations due to an underground transformer fire, a spokesperson for the Philadelphia-based transit authority said Wednesday. 

chopper-septa-market-frankford-disruption-frame-31930.jpg
Service on SEPTA's Market-Frankford Line is suspended between the 30th Street and Spring Garden stations due to an underground fire. CBS News Philadelphia

Chopper 3 was over Center City at Suburban Station, where a large first responder response was spotted. 

SEPTA says shuttle buses are operating at 30th Street and Spring Garden stations, and delays up to 30 minutes are possible because of power issues. Passengers can also take the Route 21 bus on Walnut Street or the T lines as alternatives.

On social media, SEPTA says the B line (Broad Street Line) is bypassing the City Hall station.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

